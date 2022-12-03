Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in November

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,900 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 455,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AYRWF. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Ayr Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Ayr Wellness from $4.65 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ayr Wellness from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ayr Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 386,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,703. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Featured Articles

