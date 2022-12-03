AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AZEK. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.28.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. AZEK has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.71.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,520,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

