B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Stock Performance

Shares of OTC BOLSY opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Get B3 S.A. - Brasil Bolsa Balcão alerts:

About B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Bsm Supervisao De Mercados operates as a subsidiary of B3 SA – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Receive News & Ratings for B3 S.A. - Brasil Bolsa Balcão Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B3 S.A. - Brasil Bolsa Balcão and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.