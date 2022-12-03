Baader Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €4.80 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.95) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €3.80 ($3.92) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($3.61) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.39) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.06) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.09) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €2.43 ($2.51) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €1.73 ($1.79) and a 52 week high of €5.74 ($5.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €2.96.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

