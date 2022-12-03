Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Reaches $0.0000

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $174.74 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.49 or 0.01731028 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013621 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00031543 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00039282 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000554 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.01 or 0.01787221 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $3,576,013.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.