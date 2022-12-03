BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Down 37.3% in November

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,100 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the October 31st total of 773,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,444 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESF traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.09. 3,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,662. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

