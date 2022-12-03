Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Short Interest Up 16.8% in November

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 8,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,670,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,847. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have commented on SAN. Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €3.20 ($3.30) to €3.50 ($3.61) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.12) to €4.10 ($4.23) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 1.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,820,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,665,000 after acquiring an additional 240,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 87.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 11.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,211,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 2.7% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,779,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,781,000 after purchasing an additional 202,956 shares in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.