Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.43 on February 28th

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.43 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$134.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$125.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$127.37. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$113.73 and a twelve month high of C$154.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported C$3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.10 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.0800011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BMO. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$150.94.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

