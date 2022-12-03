Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stake Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,657 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.78.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $99.84 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.97.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.0548 per share. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

