Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in November

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BKQNY. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of Queensland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bank of Queensland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BKQNY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. 619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. Bank of Queensland has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $12.20.

Bank of Queensland Cuts Dividend

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2658 per share. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th.

(Get Rating)

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.