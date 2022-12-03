Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.75

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Baronsmead Venture Trust Price Performance
Shares of BVT stock remained flat at GBX 57 ($0.68) during midday trading on Friday. 1,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,303. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 54 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 79 ($0.95). The stock has a market cap of £180.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.31.
About Baronsmead Venture Trust
Further Reading
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.