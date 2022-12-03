BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in BCE by 25.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,826,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,800 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in BCE by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,302 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,849,000 after purchasing an additional 504,219 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in BCE by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,511,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,121,000 after purchasing an additional 272,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.81%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

