Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Short Interest Update

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,685. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

