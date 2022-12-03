Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0435 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $129.15 million and $1.88 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,261.81 or 0.07455628 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036355 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00080724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00060198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024669 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

