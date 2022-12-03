Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BLPH opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

