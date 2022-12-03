Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.40 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 24.25 ($0.29). 744,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,766,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.13 ($0.30).

Bens Creek Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 41.98. The firm has a market cap of £92.86 million and a PE ratio of 412.50.

About Bens Creek Group

Bens Creek Group PLC owns and operates a metallurgical coal mines in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Charleston, West Virginia.

