BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) CEO Jon P. Stonehouse Sells 82,656 Shares

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 82,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,057,996.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,543,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of BCRX opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
