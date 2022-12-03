BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) CEO Jon P. Stonehouse Sells 82,656 Shares

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 82,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,057,996.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,543,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BCRX opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 574,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3,798.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 78,363 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 403,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 208,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.