BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Sells $111,886.00 in Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) Director Michael L. Jones sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $111,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,685.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,602. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.96. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

