BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $105.56 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $106.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,064.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $531,068.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,064.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,814. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 29,286 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 99.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 44,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 373.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 188,671 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

