BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Short Interest Up 14.2% in November

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of BioSig Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Noble Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BioSig Technologies to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of BioSig Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSGM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 391,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 45,782 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 68,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies Stock Down 5.3 %

About BioSig Technologies

Shares of BSGM stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.42. 204,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,755. BioSig Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

