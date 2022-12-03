Bitcicoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.41 Million (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Bitcicoin has a market capitalization of $22.41 million and approximately $839,834.83 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009754 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.76 or 0.06322275 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00508657 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcicoin

Bitcicoin (CRYPTO:BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

