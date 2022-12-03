Bitcoin SV Hits 1-Day Volume of $27.56 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $41.95 or 0.00247173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $807.21 million and approximately $27.56 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,972.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.94 or 0.00659567 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00054983 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000703 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,241,627 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
