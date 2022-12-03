BITICA COIN (BDCC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.08 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $148,519.72 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,031.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010527 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00040587 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021390 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00245259 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.17881024 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $158,254.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

