BitShares (BTS) Price Up 34.5% This Week

BitShares (BTS) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. BitShares has a market cap of $33.62 million and $40.63 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009793 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005949 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002203 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008267 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,755,507 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.