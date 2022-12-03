BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 3rd. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $698.40 million and $190,309.33 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,080.75 or 0.06371462 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00506259 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.97 or 0.30526250 BTC.
BitTorrent Token Profile
BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com/btt. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent
