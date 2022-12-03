BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $622.23

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 622.23 ($7.44) and traded as high as GBX 704 ($8.42). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 701 ($8.39), with a volume of 231,206 shares traded.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,633.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 624.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 622.59.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 483.33%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

