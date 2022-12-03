Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.92. 141,065 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 130,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.
About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
