Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.92. 141,065 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 130,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the second quarter worth $104,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.