Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Block by 6,085.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after buying an additional 1,775,915 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Block by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after buying an additional 1,179,222 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Block by 12.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after buying an additional 796,675 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 141.4% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 209,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,344,000 after buying an additional 122,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Block to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.70.

Block Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SQ opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.56. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $195.28.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $2,041,523.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,401,648.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,401,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,736 shares of company stock worth $25,112,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.