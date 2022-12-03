Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blockchain Moon Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the second quarter worth $152,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Stock Performance

Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 223. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

About Blockchain Moon Acquisition

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

