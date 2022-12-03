Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,600 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the October 31st total of 672,600 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Blue Bird to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Blue Bird to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 67,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $397.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Bird

Blue Bird Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 35,392 shares in the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,069,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,120,000 after buying an additional 806,795 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 45,451 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

Featured Articles

