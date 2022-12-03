Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,600 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the October 31st total of 672,600 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Blue Bird to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Blue Bird to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Blue Bird Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 67,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $397.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Bird
Blue Bird Company Profile
Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.
Featured Articles
