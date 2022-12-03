Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 247,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Bonterra Energy Price Performance

BNEFF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 45,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,010. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $201.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.08. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy ( OTCMKTS:BNEFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 22.92%.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

