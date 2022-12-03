boohoo group (LON:BOO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 45 ($0.54) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 140 ($1.67).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of boohoo group to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.67) to GBX 36 ($0.43) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.44) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 77.57 ($0.93).

boohoo group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 45.75 ($0.55) on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 170.25 ($2.04). The stock has a market cap of £580.20 million and a P/E ratio of -152.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

