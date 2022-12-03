Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Shares Up 4%

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. 5,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 1,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63.

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia. The company operates through Construction Materials and Property segments. It provides asphalt products, such as INNOVA system, UltraPatch, Durapave, and GATT Surfacing; bulk cement, slag, lime, dry mixes, specialty sands and gravels, and related products; and aggregates, crushed rock and roadbase, sand, recycled, specialty rocks, other quarry materials, and fill material.

