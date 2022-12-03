Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Short Interest Down 13.4% in November

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORRGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:BORR traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $4.97. 1,066,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. Borr Drilling has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.96.

BORR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital upgraded Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Borr Drilling in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

