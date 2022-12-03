Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Short Interest Down 13.4% in November

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Borr Drilling Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE:BORR traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $4.97. 1,066,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. Borr Drilling has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.96.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BORR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital upgraded Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Borr Drilling in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

About Borr Drilling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

(Get Rating)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.