Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Up 12.2% in November

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 184.0 days.

Borregaard ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRRDF remained flat at $12.65 during midday trading on Friday. Borregaard ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Borregaard ASA from 150.00 to 140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

About Borregaard ASA

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

