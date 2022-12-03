Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Short Interest Down 13.4% in November

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,700 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 939,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boston Omaha from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Boston Omaha to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Omaha from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

NYSE:BOC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,125. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.17 million, a P/E ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Omaha has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $30.94.

Insider Activity at Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 million.

In other news, Director Frank H. Kenan II sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $276,116.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,716.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Omaha

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth $681,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth $4,310,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

