BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.00 million-$992.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.39 million. BOX also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.16-1.17 EPS.

BOX Trading Down 0.7 %

BOX stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.82 and a beta of 1.14. BOX has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BOX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insider Transactions at BOX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $365,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at $37,347,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,058,720 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 4.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,307,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,905,000 after acquiring an additional 57,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BOX by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,937,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 101,231 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of BOX by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,967,000 after acquiring an additional 48,626 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Stories

