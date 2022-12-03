BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 32.7% in November

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the October 31st total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BrainsWay Stock Down 1.6 %

BWAY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.82. 155,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,699. BrainsWay has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $9.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $30.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrainsWay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in BrainsWay by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 916,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in BrainsWay by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in BrainsWay by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BrainsWay by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BrainsWay Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWAY shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $8.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

