BrightView (NYSE:BV) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
BrightView stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. BrightView has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.61 million, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.31.
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
