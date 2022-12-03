BrightView (NYSE:BV) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView Stock Down 4.5 %

BrightView stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. BrightView has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.61 million, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightView

About BrightView

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BrightView by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in BrightView in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BrightView by 121.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BrightView in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in BrightView in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.