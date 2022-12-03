Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $540.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $479.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.34. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.