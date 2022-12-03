Brokerages Set Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Price Target at $66.88

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.