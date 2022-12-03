Brokerages Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Target Price at $117.86

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Celanese alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 830.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Price Performance

CE opened at $109.11 on Friday. Celanese has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average of $113.46.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.