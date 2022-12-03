Brookfield Asset Management In Sells 2,135,176 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 3.4 %
BAM stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91.
Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
