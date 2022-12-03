Brookfield Asset Management In Sells 2,135,176 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 3.4 %

BAM stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

