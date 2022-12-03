BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Jeffrey Gould Purchases 4,626 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 4,626 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $93,167.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,167,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,803,379.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 3,818 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $77,123.60.
- On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 1,900 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.29 per share, for a total transaction of $38,551.00.
- On Friday, October 7th, Jeffrey Gould bought 15,163 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $289,461.67.
- On Monday, October 10th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 12,880 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,235.20.
- On Thursday, September 29th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 11,347 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $227,280.41.
- On Monday, September 26th, Jeffrey Gould bought 9,168 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,044.16.
- On Friday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Gould purchased 11,137 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $237,886.32.
- On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 7,644 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $165,186.84.
- On Monday, September 19th, Jeffrey Gould bought 695 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $15,331.70.
BRT Apartments Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BRT opened at $20.59 on Friday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94.
BRT Apartments Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BRT Apartments by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on BRT. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
BRT Apartments Company Profile
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
