BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Jeffrey Gould Purchases 4,626 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 4,626 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $93,167.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,167,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,803,379.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 3,818 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $77,123.60.

On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 1,900 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.29 per share, for a total transaction of $38,551.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Jeffrey Gould bought 15,163 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $289,461.67.

On Monday, October 10th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 12,880 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,235.20.

On Thursday, September 29th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 11,347 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $227,280.41.

On Monday, September 26th, Jeffrey Gould bought 9,168 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,044.16.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Gould purchased 11,137 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $237,886.32.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 7,644 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $165,186.84.

On Monday, September 19th, Jeffrey Gould bought 695 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $15,331.70.

BRT Apartments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BRT opened at $20.59 on Friday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BRT Apartments by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRT. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Read More

