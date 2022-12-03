BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

BTBIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.85 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

