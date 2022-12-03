BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target Raised to $70.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Maxim Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.67.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $62.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 3,071.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after purchasing an additional 759,920 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

