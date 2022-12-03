C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHRW. KeyCorp decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.31.

CHRW stock opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.03. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.70%.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,496,647,000 after acquiring an additional 129,133 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 91,884 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,401 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after acquiring an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

