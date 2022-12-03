CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Lisa S. Disbrow Sells 135 Shares of Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $42,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,582. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $315.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $238.29 and a 1-year high of $319.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.32 and its 200 day moving average is $281.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CACI. Raymond James raised their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

About CACI International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CACI International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

