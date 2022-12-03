Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Young Sohn Sells 10,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $172.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.61. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

