Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 156,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,566. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
