Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 156,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,566. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.